RAPID CITY | Doris Brodrick, 94, died peacefully in her home January 3rd, 2022. Doris was born in Crawford, Nebraska and attended Nursing College in Nebraska under the US Cadet Nurse Corps program in 1945. Doris married Julian Brodrick in 1949, they had two sons Van and Mark.

Doris was a charter member of the Black Hills Doll Club and avid doll collector. She was a lifelong artist, specializing in China Plate Painting. Preceded in death by Julian and Van, she is survived by her son Mark (Cheryl) Brodrick, Granddaughters Sherry Brodrick, Abby (Tyson) Karn and Jillian (Logan) Uhrig and three Great-Grandchildren Lily, Van and Jordy Karn. She will be dearly missed by her family.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 11th at 10:30 a.m., at First Baptist Church in Rapid City. Visitation will be prior to services at the church at 10:00 a.m.

Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.