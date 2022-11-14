HILL CITY - Doris "Dotty" Mae Tillman, 90, of Hill City, SD, passed away November 13, 2022.
Visitation will be held 9:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at the Little White Church in Hill City, SD. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m. Committal services will be held at the Hill City Cemetery in Hill City, SD.
Arrangements have been placed under the local care of Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Custer, SD.
