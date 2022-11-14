 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Doris "Dotty" Mae Tillman

HILL CITY - Doris "Dotty" Mae Tillman, 90, of Hill City, SD, passed away November 13, 2022.

Visitation will be held 9:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at the Little White Church in Hill City, SD. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m. Committal services will be held at the Hill City Cemetery in Hill City, SD.

Arrangements have been placed under the local care of Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Custer, SD.

Chamberlain-McColley's Funeral Homes, Inc.

401 N. Garden St./PO Box 812

Hot Springs, SD 57747

605.745.5172 Main Office

605.745.5197 Fax

