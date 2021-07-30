Doris Harrington

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. | Doris was born in Rapid City, SD and grew up on her family's homesteaded ranch near Caputa, SD. She loved horses, especially her first horse "Paint," and often rode a horse to school when young.
Doris was valedictorian of her class at Rapid City High School in 1954. She aspired to be a school teacher so chose to attend the University of Northern Colorado (UNC), where she earned a BA degree in Elementary Education. While in college she performed in UNC's select singing group, the Choral Aires. The Choral Aires was one of the first performing groups to tour in South Korea after the Korean War armistice, when in 1958 the U.S. Government sent them on a five-week tour of South Korea, Japan, Guam and Okinawa.
Doris met her husband Charles in the Choral Aires, of which he was also a member. After college she taught elementary school in the Jefferson County School District in Denver, and worked on her master's degree in Elementary Administration and Education. 1960 was a big year — she received her master's degree, married Charles, and they moved to Chadron, NE.
She first taught at the Chadron State College Preparatory School. Other teaching positions included at Iowa City for a couple years when her husband was earning his PhD at the University of Iowa; Head Start; and supervising student teachers with Chadron State College. She finished her teaching career with a 15-year tenure at Wolf Creek Elementary School on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. She served on the Chadron School Board for eight years, including two as president. Along the way she also took time off from teaching to raise three sons.
Doris was an accomplished pianist, masterful Bridge player, and a stealth winner of most family card games. She was a member of P.E.O., Phi Delta Kappa, the National Education Association, A.A.U.W., and Immanuel Lutheran Church. Doris was a life-long advocate for the Fine Arts. In her later years she was an enthusiastic member of the Chadron Public Library Board and its efforts to build a new library.
She remained proud of her family ranching heritage, and the role that the surrounding area played in the Kevin Costner movie "Dances With Wolves." Long after her parents and then her husband died, she continued to manage the family ranch right up until her death.
In 2017, she moved to Steamboat Springs, CO, where she felt blessed to have a wonderful new home and additional friends. Not long after celebrating her 85th birthday she succumbed to a myeloproliferative disorder and lung cancer.
Doris felt that the most important things in life were faith, family and friends. She enjoyed frequent summer vacations with her sons and their families, and Hammerquist family reunions.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Helen Wisehart; her two older brothers, Donald and Donovan; and her husband, Charles.
She is survived by her three sons and their families: Brian and Lori of Steamboat Springs, CO, Brad and Rachel of Lexington, KY, and Randy and Kara of Holly Springs, NC, as well as nine grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 3, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Chadron, with graveside burial to follow. A light luncheon will be provided at the Wilson Park shelter after the burial.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chadron Public Library Foundation. Donations can be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.