Doris Harrington

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. | Doris was born in Rapid City, SD and grew up on her family's homesteaded ranch near Caputa, SD. She loved horses, especially her first horse "Paint," and often rode a horse to school when young.

Doris was valedictorian of her class at Rapid City High School in 1954. She aspired to be a school teacher so chose to attend the University of Northern Colorado (UNC), where she earned a BA degree in Elementary Education. While in college she performed in UNC's select singing group, the Choral Aires. The Choral Aires was one of the first performing groups to tour in South Korea after the Korean War armistice, when in 1958 the U.S. Government sent them on a five-week tour of South Korea, Japan, Guam and Okinawa.

Doris met her husband Charles in the Choral Aires, of which he was also a member. After college she taught elementary school in the Jefferson County School District in Denver, and worked on her master's degree in Elementary Administration and Education. 1960 was a big year — she received her master's degree, married Charles, and they moved to Chadron, NE.