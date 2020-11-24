SPEARFISH | Doris Hume, 90, died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at Edgewood Vista in Spearfish of natural causes. Doris was born Jan. 8, 1930 to Theodore and Catherine (Behme) Scheller in Evansville, IN, where she spent the majority of her childhood years.

Doris married former spouse, Joe Doyle, in 1955. To this union, three children were born: Kathryn, Patrick, and Robert. After meeting Ray Hume, the second chapter of Doris' life began. They married in 1970, adding Ray's children Judy, Janet, Monty and Cyd to her blended family.

After finishing training as a nurse, Doris worked in hospitals in the Minneapolis, MN area and in Rapid City. She also worked for Pennington County Public Health in Rapid City for many years. After retirement from public health, she worked as a nurse in Yuma, AZ, where Ray and Doris spent winters for several years.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Hume; her former husband, Joe Doyle; her son, Robert Doyle; her parents, Theodore and Catherine Scheller; and her brother and sister-in-law, Ted and Doris Scheller.