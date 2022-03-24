RAPID CITY - Doris M. Link, 78, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Avantara St. Cloud, Rapid City, SD. A longtime resident of Rapid City, Doris was born in Redfield, SD, on August 30, 1943, the second of three children to Roy and Amy (Tubandt) Avery.

After graduating from Redfield High School, Doris began her long-time career in human services with employment at the South Dakota State Developmental Center, Redfield. It was at during this time she married, Ryan Neu, and welcomed son, Michael. After her divorce from Ryan, she married Stanley Link and the family relocated to Rapid City where she worked with companion services in addition to a position with Black Hills Works.

Doris eventually landed her long-standing career with SD Department of Social Services, Adult and Aging. It was here that she gave compassionate, dedicated care to seniors all while working alongside cherished and extraordinary coworkers and friends. Doris, an exceptional cook, was at her best while hosting, entertaining, and card playing with friends. She enjoyed truck "adventures", traveling, shopping, a good Diet Coke, and of course, spending quality time with friends. Friends and Family will miss her quick wit, humor, storytelling, and her response to world events, politics, and her take on answers to all life's questions, or so called "Doris-ism's".

Doris is survived by son, Michael (Diane Flahaven) Neu, and brother, Gaylord "Ralph" (Mary) Avery. She was a loving, grandmother and devoted aunt to four grandchildren: Amber Neu, Ryan Neu, Taylor Neu, and Dalton Flahaven; four great-grandchildren; two nephews; and a niece. She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Amy Avery; brother, Gerald Avery; ex-husband, Ryan Neu and ex-husband, Stanley Link.

Burial is scheduled at Greenlawn Cemetery in Redfield, SD, on Friday, March 25, 2022. A private family memorial and service will be held at a later date. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the doctors and staff with Avantara St. Cloud for Doris's care during her stay.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hyke Funeral Home in Redfield (www.hykefuneralhome.com).