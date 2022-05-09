ANKENY, IA - Doris May (Erikson) Fuhrer passed away peacefully with her family by her side Monday night, May 2, 2022. She was born in Rapid City, SD on June 23, 1951 to Victor and Phyllis Erikson and was a graduate of Rapid City High School.

She married her husband Marlin Fuhrer on March 6, 1971. Doris lived for many years in Rapid City and loved working in the trucking industry for Barber Transportation, Yellow Roadway Express, and worked for many years in the cash office for Walmart.

When her and Marlin moved to Ankeny, IA in 2007 she worked for a short time at Standard Forwarding before taking a position at Wells Fargo Home Mortgage. She retired in 2013 due to health issues.

She is survived by her husband Marlin of Ankeny, IA; son Clinton Fuhrer of Ankeny, IA; daughter Meranda (John) Paulson of Pinedale, WY; daughter Colleen (Ken) Foster of Ankeny, IA; six granddaughters; sister Donna (Gene) Bottenberg of Eaton, CO; and sister Lois Lesperance of Eaton, CO.