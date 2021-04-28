Dorothea M. Lewis

RAPID CITY | Longtime Black Hills resident, Dorothea M. "Dottie" Lewis, 94, died Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Rapid City, Hospice House.

Born in Torrington, WY, in 1926, Dottie lived her entire life in and around the Black Hills. She shared life with the love of her life Ken from their wedding in 1947 until his passing in 1998. Throughout her life, her faith and her family were the most important things to Dottie. Her deep faith brought her comfort and her unwavering love of family guided her and brought her great pleasure for all of her life.

Ken and Dottie were fortunate to experience living their dream in retirement at their cabin property near Deerfield. Dottie enjoyed raising her family in the Black Hills and being a part of their lives. She enjoyed the solitude and beauty of the Black Hills and shared that passion with Ken. Guided by the principles of her faith, Dottie shared a warm smile and instant friendship with anyone she met and cared about everyone. Ken and Dottie were also blessed with 15 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Dottie is survived by her six sons: Dan (Melanie) and Bill (Maddy) of Albuquerque, NM, Steve (Marcy) of Sturgis, Tom (Mary) of Lead, Mike (Joanne) of Spearfish and Gary (Lynda) of Collbran, CO.