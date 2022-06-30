SPEARFISH - Dorothy Ann Berry, 99, of Spearfish, SD passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at West Hills Healthcare in Rapid City, SD.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Lead, SD. A private family inurnment will take place in Oakridge Cemetery near Deadwood, SD.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Trinity United Methodist Church: Camp Scholars. Make checks payable to TUMC-Camp Scholars.

Arrangements are under the care of Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com