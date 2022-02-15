MCINTOSH | Long term resident of McIntosh, Dorothy Catherine (Braun) Campbell, age 95, passed away February 10th at Monument Health Senior Care Center in Sturgis, SD.

Grateful for having shared her amazing life, one son and daughter-in-law, Daryl and Vilene Campbell of Huron, SD, three daughters and sons-in-law, Dawne and Carrol Grandpre of Rapid City, SD, Mona and Bruce Klatt of Rapid City, SD and Marla and Charlie Blotsky of Sturgis, SD and numerous grandchildren.

The Funeral Service for Dorothy will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at the First Presbyterian Church in McIntosh, SD with burial in the McIntosh City Cemetery.

The service will be live streamed on the website www.evansonjensenfuneralhome.com and going to Dorothy's obituary and clicking on “View Funeral Service Here”.

Cards can be mailed to: Marla Blotsky, 1003 McNenny Dr., Sturgis, SD 57785.