Dorothy Elaine Wilson

RAPID CITY - Dorothy Elaine (Preble) Wilson lost her battle with cancer on April 21, 2022 in Gillette, WY. Dorothy was born to Mardella and Leland Preble on July 16, 1951 in Hay Springs, NE. The family moved to Rapid City, SD where Dorothy grew up and spent most of her life. She met Francis Wilson and they married November 18, 1968 and were together for over 35 years. The couple made their home in Rapid City and welcomed three children into the world – Michael, Michelle and Melanie.

Dorothy worked and managed the Sooper Dooper bakery for many years while her kids grew up. She was always involved with the kids' school and extracurricular activities, and she very rarely missed a performance, game or meet. After her bakery career ended, she opened an in-home daycare. She spent many years taking care of children including her grandkids, nieces, and nephews. She loved doing daycare more than anything and would reminisce for hours with stories of the kids over the years with a smile. She retired early due to a car accident and spent time traveling to visit her children and grandchildren, going on trips with her sisters, and moved to Phoenix for a short time. Dorothy was an avid dog lover, having had several of her own over the years. While in Phoenix she worked with a dog rescue by helping to transport dogs to foster homes. She moved back to Rapid City where she lived until her cancer diagnosis in November 2021. She fought hard, but in the end lost her battle. She was able to spend the last few months of her life with family.