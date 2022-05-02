RAPID CITY - Dorothy Elizabeth Roshiem, 91, of Rapid City, passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society-St. Martin Village in Rapid City.

Dorothy was born in Gary, South Dakota on October 30, 1930, to William and Gertrude Shepherd. She married her husband Stanley Roshiem in Watertown, South Dakota on February 9, 1956. She excelled in bowling on a league since the mid 1970's. She was also involved in her local TOPS unit. Since she joined TOPS in 1982, she has been their state queen many times over.

Dorothy is survived by 4 children. Brian Roshiem of Rapid City, Bridget & Paul Thompson of Salina, Kansas, Barbara & James Bilby of South Lebanon, Ohio, Billie & William Lacy of Rhoadesville, Virginia. Six grandchildren, William & Susan Thompson from Salina, Kansas, Susan & Heath O'Kane from Rapid City, Chrystal & Jeff Shifflett from Madison, Virginia. Jeff Perkins from South Lebanon, Ohio, Michael Lacy from Rhoadesville, Virginia, James Dennis from Florida and Raymond Lacy from Rhoadesville, Virginia. 18 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great- grandchildren, 2 sisters and 2 brothers. Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband Stanley Roshiem, her mother and father and 5 brothers.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 3rd from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, May 4th at 2:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church.

The family of Dorothy wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff at St. Martins Village and Still Water Hospice for all the excellent care and kindness that they showed to Dorothy.