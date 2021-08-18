Dorothy Erhart

She was an adventurer who visited all 50 states and six of the seven continents. Her students at Deadwood Elementary benefitted from those travels. They studied the Costa Rican rain forest in a classroom decorated with their own accurate portrayals of flora and fauna based on photos from their teacher's travels. After Ms. Erhart's trip to Antarctica one Christmas vacation, fifth-grade science annually included an in-depth study of the frozen continent and featured members of her extensive penguin collection. Dorothy's interest in space travel sparked the formation of Deadwood's Young Astronauts Club. Model rocket building became an annual class project with students firing their rockets en masse at the football field. Some classes also traveled to Hill City for rocket launches with pen pals from the fifth-grade class there. More than one of her students went on to Space Camp in Huntsville, AL, and Dorothy participated in the teachers' version of Space Camp one summer.

Her 39-year teaching career kept Dorothy young. She often said she loved teaching, particularly older elementary-age students. Many times, Dorothy's family heard from past students who claimed Ms. Erhart as their "favorite teacher of all time." In 1990, she received the Presidential Award for Excellence in Science and Mathematics Teaching. She met President George H.W. Bush in a Rose Garden ceremony to mark the achievement.