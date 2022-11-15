Dorothy Helen Beaird

BRANDON, FL - Dorothy was born in Stuart, Nebraska on January 6, 1923, to Hugh and Helen O'Donnell. She married long-time friend, Mack Beaird, on December 24, 1944. Her passing was two months shy of her 100th birthday on October 31, 2022, at Central Park Rehabilitation in Brandon, Florida.

She was preceded in death by both parents, Husband Mack, in 1978, her oldest son, Keith, and her sister Margaret Bedient. She is survived by three children, JoAnn Brooks (husband Butch) of Elma, Washington, James Beaird (wife Kris), of Brandon Florida, and Jonathan Beaird (wife Sue) of Belle Vista, Arkansas, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

Dorothy's passion was sharing her Christian faith with others and teaching numerous Bible studies over the years. Many current pastors and missionaries benefited from her teachings. Among the memories she cherished was the time she spent as area coordinator for Women's Aglow in South Dakota and the Rapid City Christian School.

She was an avid sports fan, rooting for the Colorado Rockies and Denver Broncos before moving to Florida in 2013 from Rogers, Arkansas. After her move, she became a Tampa Bay Rays and Buccaneer fan.

She resided at Aldea Green Assisted Living for 5-1/2 years before being transferred to Central Park in the last weeks of her life. At approximately 4:13 A.M. on the morning of October 31, 2022, she checked into her heavenly home.

A Memorial service will be held in Rapid City, S.D., on Saturday, June 10th, 2023, at the Open Christian Center at 2:00 PM. The church address is 2225 E. St. Patrick St.