 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dorothy J. Baker

Dorothy J. Baker

{{featured_button_text}}

STURGIS | Dorothy J. (Reznicek) Baker, 81, died Thursday, July 1, 2021 at a local nursing home in Rapid City.

Dorothy was born on Nov. 18, 1939 in Deadwood to Joseph and Johanna (Schell) Reznicek.

She graduated from Deadwood High School in 1958.

Dorothy married Roy Baker in May 1963 in Deadwood. After a time they made their home in Whitewood. Roy passed away in January 1997 and Dorothy moved to Sturgis in 1998.

Graveside services are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 15, at Oakridge Cemetery in Deadwood.

Friends may sign her online guest register at www.osheimschmidt.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden tells Putin 'to act' against ransomware groups

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: City Beat with The Monument’s Executive Director Craig Baltzer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News