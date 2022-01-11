WALNUT CREEK, CA | Dorothy Jean Durr, 98, of Walnut Creek, California died December 11, 2021.
Graveside services will be held Friday, January 14 at 2:00 pm at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche.
Kline Funeral Chapel in Belle Fourche.
