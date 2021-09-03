Dorothy L. Davis

RAPID CITY | Dorothy Louise (Senf) Davis, 89, passed away Aug. 31, 2021.

Dorothy was born April 15, 1932, in Northrop, Minnesota to Walter and Sophie Senf.

At the age of 10, Dorothy and her family moved to Fairmont, Minnesota where she finished high school. She then worked in the Varsity Store until she married Donald Myers who was inducted into the Army a few days before their wedding. Dorothy had four children with Don: Ken, John, Kathryn, and Wayne.

She lived in Winnebago, MN, New Ulm, MN, and Fairmont, MN, before moving to Rapid City in 1960. She was re-married to Richard Davis in 1976, adding Chuck, Daniel, David, and Denise to her family. Dorothy and Richard proceeded to build their own earth berm home in Rapid Valley where she lived until her death.

Dorothy was very active in her church and attended regularly. She was a skilled seamstress and enjoyed sharing her knowledge of sewing, quilting, knitting, and crocheting with her large circle of friends. She especially enjoyed her church quilting group and loved playing bridge and cribbage.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.