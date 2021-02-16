Dorothy M. Jensen

SAN ANTONIO, Texas | Dorothy Marie Jensen, 77, passed away Feb. 6, 2021 in San Antonio.

Dorothy was born on June 27, 1943 in Wall, SD, to Martin Christian and Adella Emily (Schwarting) Eisenbraun. She graduated from Wall High School in 1961 and married Dale Alfred Jensen later that year in Rapid City.

While in Rapid City, Dorothy worked at Mister Donut, Hardware Hank, and the Daisy Dell. In 1983, Dorothy and Dale moved to San Antonio, TX. For many years Dorothy and Dale spent their summers in the Black Hills. Dorothy enjoyed camping, fishing, boating, gardening, and playing card games with family. Throughout her life she enjoyed embroidery, counted cross stitch, jigsaw and word puzzles. Her biggest joys were her two grandchildren and two great-grandsons who affectionally dubbed her GG for Great-Grandma.

Dorothy is survived by her only child, Bonnie Jensen-DuBois (David); one grandson, Jeremy Oyler (Whitney); two great-grandsons, Jack (3) and Lars Oyler (8 months); and one granddaughter Felicia Oyler, all of San Antonio. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of almost 56 years, Dale A. Jensen.