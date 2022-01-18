HOT SPRINGS | Dorothy McBride passed away on January 13, 2022 at Seven Sisters Nursing Home in Hot Springs, SD. She was born on October 18, 1930 in Alice, ND to George Grommesh and Emma (Nelson) Grommesh.

Having grown up on a farm she had an amazing work ethic and worked hard all of her life. She attended a rural school in Alice. As a teenager she boarded a bus and traveled to Rapid City where she worked at Black Hills General Hospital as a nurse's aid. She met Jack McBride and they were married on August 12, 1950. They had four children, Julie (Tony Rhodes), Rick McBride (Laurie Roubidoux), Mindy (Blair McCaskell) and Doreen (Ray Schultz). Their children blessed them with 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Her smile, happy heart and her laughter, singing and dancing brought happiness to our home.

She worked in various positions including cooking at restaurants and cleaning homes. In 1972 Jack and Dorothy moved to Pierre, SD where she worked at state publishing and in the capitol restaurant. In 1978 they moved back to the Black Hills residing on Passcreek west of Custer. She worked at the state hospital in Custer as a med tech where she adored all of the “children” she worked with. Residing in the countryside of the Black Hills was a joy for both Jack and Dorothy.

Dorothy is survived by her four children.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, mother and father in – law, 3 brothers, 5 sisters, 2 brother in – laws and 1 sister in – law.

Funeral services will held on Saturday, January 22 at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing starting at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow the service at Pine Lawn Memorial Park. Arrangements are in care of Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.