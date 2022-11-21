BELLE FOURCHE - Dorothy Olson, age 90, of Belle Fourche, died Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at the Rolling Hills Healthcare Center in Belle Fourche.
The funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at the United Methodist Church in Belle Fourche. Visitation will be held 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, November 21, 2022 at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Interment will be held in Pine Slope Cemetery.
Dorothy's funeral can be viewed live, or afterwards, on her obituary page located on the funeral home's website: www.LeveringtonFH.com.