RAPID CITY | Dorothy R. Hodson, 92, passed away on December 25, 2021 at St. Martin's Village. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 30th from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City, SD. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Lindsey Memorial Presbyterian Church in Martin, SD, with visitation prior to services starting at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be at the Martin Community Cemetery following services.