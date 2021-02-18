Dortha Hester

Dortha had a passion for life and lived it to its fullest. She loved to dance and sing and smile. Her family was a source of great pride and joy. She was very creative and was accomplished at quilting and painting. She had a gardener's soul, "Hands in the dirt, head in the sun, heart with nature." She delighted in working in the yard with her flowers, feeling the dirt in her hands, not a weed could escape her grasp. She so enjoyed watching the birds through her window. She was known for her beautiful smile, warm hugs, kind and compassionate spirit and was endearing to all who were fortunate to know her.