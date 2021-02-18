Dortha Hester

LUBBOCK, Texas | On Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, Dortha Faye Hester, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully at the age of 90. Her chariot full of angels carried her home.
Dortha was born on Feb. 20, 1930 in Flomot, Texas, to Luther RV Smith and Annie Pearl (Mize) Smith. She was the second of six children.
She met a tall, handsome cowboy named (Lewis) Wayne Hester and they married Feb. 22, 1945 in Hollis, OK. She was a devoted mother to their three sons, Doyle, Don, Dave and daughter, Jeanette. She considered it a great blessing to have 12 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Dortha had a passion for life and lived it to its fullest. She loved to dance and sing and smile. Her family was a source of great pride and joy. She was very creative and was accomplished at quilting and painting. She had a gardener's soul, "Hands in the dirt, head in the sun, heart with nature." She delighted in working in the yard with her flowers, feeling the dirt in her hands, not a weed could escape her grasp. She so enjoyed watching the birds through her window. She was known for her beautiful smile, warm hugs, kind and compassionate spirit and was endearing to all who were fortunate to know her.
Dortha was preceded in death by her father, RV; mother, Pearl; husband, Wayne; son, Don; and three of her siblings. She is survived by her sons, Doyle Hester and Dave Hester; her daughter, Jeanette Hester; and siblings, Virginia Harbin and Jerry Smith.
There will be two memorial gatherings for her family and friends to attend. The first will be on Feb. 20 in Shallowater, TX at 1003 6th St. from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The second will be on July 4 in Rapid City, SD, at Roubaix Lake and Mountain View Cemetery all day.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Heritage Oaks Nursing Home in Lubbock in memory of Dortha. They will be using these donations to create a garden in honor of Dortha's love of gardening.