ALGONAC, MI - Dorthy Bechtold, age 81, of Algonac, passed away peacefully November 30, 2022. She was born July 10, 1941 to the late Jacob and Anna Vollmer. Dorthy married Richard "Dick" Bechtold on September 4, 1960 and he preceded her in death on May 5, 2020.

Dorthy loved to cross stitch, play bingo, go to the casinos and was also an avid bowler. She graduated from Kennebec High School and after went on to work in the medical field.

She is survived by her sons: Richard (Kathy) Bechtold and Raymond (Sean) Bechtold; grandchildren: Kristina Bechtold, Kelly (Karl) Wolf; sister, Gladys Swanson; brothers: Gerold (Sandy) Vollmer, Lloyd Vollmer, Kelvin (Ginger) Vollmer; along with several nieces and nephews.

Dorthy is preceded in death by brothers: John Vollmer and Virgil Vollmer.

Cremation arrangements entrusted to Young Funeral Home; China Twp. memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com.