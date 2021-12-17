Doug Anderson

RAPID CITY | Doug was born Nov. 24, 1958 at Rapid City. He attended Rapid City Public Schools and graduated from Central High School. Doug worked for the City of Rapid City in the sign shop for over 40 years, retiring several years ago.

He loved riding motorcycles or bicycles throughout the Black Hills or walking the bike path or any hill. He was an excellent artist of many drawings or paintings.

Doug is survived by his parents, Jim and Shirlene, brother Bill (Kay), sister Barb (Jim) and Niece Jessica and her family. A memorial service will be held at 10am Monday, December 20, 2021, at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City.

Kirk Funeral Home is handling arrangements.