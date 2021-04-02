RAPID CITY | Doug Mastel passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021. He was born to Paul and Varbana Mastel in May 1953.

Doug married Patti Grass in July 1979. A few years after graduating SDSM&T in 1981 in metallurgical engineering, he founded Mastel Precision Surgical Instruments. Doug was a humble man and a legend in his field.

Grateful for sharing his life are his wife, Patti; son, Nathan; daughter, Alyssa (Tony) Krautbauer; sisters, Patricia (Dennis) Lunsford and Paulette (Alan) Baribeau; brother, Dave Mastel; and many extended family members.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 6, at Open Bible Church. Visitation will be held one-hour prior to services.

