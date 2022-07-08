RAPID CITY - Doug Veit, 47, loving husband, proud father and grandfather, son, and close friend to so many, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on Monday, July 4, 2022.

Doug was born on October 10, 1974, in Denver, CO. He attended elementary school in Lincoln, NE and later moved to SD, graduating from Stevens High School in 1994.

Having a passion for cars and trucks, he was introduced to the automotive industry in 1996, working as a tire technician for Peerless Tyre Co. Being the hard working, driven, and goal oriented individual that he was, he quickly advanced in his career, eventually becoming store manager. He served as a mentor and led his team to success, while striving to provide exceptional customer service to the community. His career took him to Kansas and later to New Mexico, returning to Rapid City and the Black Hills that he called home in 2010. Seven years ago, Doug took a leap, purchasing Tires, Tires, Tires, where he continued to serve his loyal customers, many who became known to him as his closest and dearest friends.

While Doug was dedicated to advancing his career, his first passion was his lifelong devotion to his family. Doug met his high school sweetheart, Cathy, in 1991 at the age of 17, forever capturing her heart, and the two of them later married. By each other's side for over 30 years, they had four children together, sons: Douglas and Garrett, and daughters: MaKaela and Kirsten. Doug made a commitment to teach his kids to practice kindness, enjoy life, and follow in his footsteps by working hard to achieve their goals. As a very proud father, watching them grow and sharing in their successes proved to be the highlight of his life. In 2021, Doug was blessed with his first grandchild, Tyce, who brought a tremendous amount of happiness to his life. He welcomed his granddaughter, Sophia in June of 2022, looking forward to spoiling her just as much as he has Tyce.

Doug loved to be surrounded by nature, often spending his free time in the Black Hills area hiking, target shooting, and bow fishing. He enjoyed watching western movies, listening to metal and old-time country music, golfing with family and friends, wrestling and snuggling with dogs, feeding the birds and training his cat, preparing smoked meats for family get togethers, whiskey tasting, and traveling to new places. Doug enjoyed watching basketball with Cathy while cheering for opposing teams, was a devoted fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, and never missed a UFC event. When not shopping for the perfect new wheels and tires for his customers and friends, Doug spent much time collecting many things such as custom knives, guns, hats, watches, t-shirts, and tattoos. Some of his most prized possessions were the art projects and other items he kept that his kids made in school over the years. Doug was always a generous soul, helping those less fortunate and donating to local causes. He was committed to supporting and encouraging kids' growth and development, sponsoring many children's sports teams and events within the community.

Everyone who was privileged to know him will remember Doug to be a very quick witted, fun loving, and playful guy who loved sarcasm, playing practical jokes, and planning big surprises for those he loved. We're certain that whatever Doug is doing now, he is surrounded by endless mounds of unicorn balloons.

In 2018, Doug received the unfortunate news of his cancer diagnosis. Despite challenges through his battle to regain his health over the next 4 years, Doug remained strong, spreading positivity and remaining dedicated to providing for his family and enjoying life to the fullest. As one of his close friends so eloquently put it, he endured the horrific battle that cancer brings with stoicism, strength, and grace. He leaves behind a legacy that anyone would be proud of and it was an honor and privilege to call him a friend. We cannot agree more, as we are more proud of Doug than words can express.

Doug's favorite holiday was the 4th of July. We are convinced that Doug chose Independence Day as his day of freedom. He is now free from the burden of his illness. Those who knew him well know that Doug loved to do everything big, and so he must have chosen to go out with a bang. 4th of July will continue to be a big celebration for our family for years to come, and many fireworks will be lit in his honor. We will miss him dearly while we forever keep so many cherished memories very close within our hearts.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Cathy Veit; sons: Douglas Veit and Garrett Veit; daughters: MaKaela Thompson and Kirsten Veit; son in law, Nate Thompson; grandchildren: Tyce and Sophia Thompson; and mother, Nora Veit. Honorary pallbearers are Douglas Veit, Garrett Veit, Nate Thompson, Dave Osterman, Brandon Humphres, Terry Richards, Zach Kruthoff, Kene Roberts, Tadd Marnette, and Matt Maufort.

He will also leave behind so many others who were proud to call him a good friend.

A memorial service to honor Doug will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Kirk Funeral Home, followed by a celebration of a life well lived at the Rapid City Elks Lodge from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Our family would like to sincerely thank everyone for their continued support. We are very humbled by the outpouring of love from so many. "When I come to the end of the road and the sun has set for me, I want no rites in a gloom filled room, why cry for a soul set free... When you are lonely and sick of heart, go to the friends we know. And bury your sorrows in doing good deeds, miss me but let me go."