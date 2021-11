SPEARFISH | Douglas Brian Jacobs, 75, died November 17, 2021.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, November 22, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 23, at the funeral chapel. Interment with military honors will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.