RAPID CITY - Douglas Drake Rogers passed away peacefully on October 26, 2022 at the Hospice House in Rapid City.

Doug was born on August 12, 1932 to parents Lloyd H., Sr. and Mae Drake Rogers. Doug was the youngest of four sons. He graduated from Central High School in St. Paul in 1950 and in 1955 graduated from the University of Minnesota with a Bachelor's degree in Engineering.

Doug joined the Air Force in January of 1956 as an Industrial Engineer and spent some time stationed in Japan, which he thoroughly enjoyed. He was honorably discharged in December of 1958.

Throughout his late childhood, high school and college summers, he worked with his uncles at their traveling carnival, Rogers Brothers Shows. Doug's favorite job was operating the Ferris Wheel. Doug spent a few years at IBM, but most of his professional career was spent at Piper Jaffray as a Stockbroker in Pierre, Aberdeen and eventually Rapid City. He retired in 2005.

Doug married Liz Swanson in 1955 in St. Paul, MN. They had two sons, Rick and Randall. Doug met Jane Bale in 1991. They were married on August 16, 1992 in Rapid City. Doug and Jane enjoyed golfing and traveling together. They were especially fond of spending time with their children and grandchildren and in Austin, TX at their condominium.

Doug loved to golf! He was especially proud of the multiple hole in one's he achieved. He was an avid handball player in his day and earned the "Doubles Handball Champions" of Aberdeen. He enjoyed water and snow skiing, but was fond of hunting over the years with family and friends. He spent a great deal of time reading and had an extensive book collection. Doug was a self-proclaimed silent rascal who was always eager to tell a joke or story. He was affectionately called the "fun uncle" by numerous nieces and nephews.

Doug was a member of the Rapid City Rotarians, Shriners and Arrowhead Country Club for 50 plus years.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Jane; sons: Rick (Debbie Michealree) and Randall; step daughter, Alison (Al Carlton); and stepson, Mark (Kelly Bale); grandsons: Drake and Zach; step-grandsons: Devin and Austin; brother, Lloyd, Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Mae; his twin brothers, Wilbur and Wallace; nephew, Todd and his wife, Amy and nephew, Wally.

Doug had a special place in his heart for the Shriner's Children Hospital in the Twin Cities. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to them: Shriners Children Twin Cities, 215 Radio Rd., Suite 100, Woodbury, MN 55125 or online at shrinerstwincities.org.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Kirk Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Kirk Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.