RAPID CITY - Douglas E. Kading, 66, passed away peacefully the morning of January 5, 2022.

He was born in Webster, SD on July 24, 1956, to Robert and Olive Kading. He graduated from Webster High School in 1974, and moved to Aberdeen, SD where he attended Northern State University and graduated in 1978. It was at Northern where he met and fell in love with Jane Bowar. They were later married in Faulkton, SD on May 16, 1981. Their marriage was blessed with two sons, Benjamin, and Jonathan.

Doug moved to Rapid City in 1978 where he began his work in the construction industry, later purchasing Rushmore Countertops in 1988. He spent the remainder of his life growing and building the Rushmore Countertops business.

Doug was an active participant in his kids' activities, including baseball, basketball, football, and Boy Scouts of America. He worked with both of his boys to help them achieve the rank of Eagle Scout, just as he was. Throughout his life, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, participating in the Jaycees, gardening, woodworking, and watching sports. Most of all, Doug loved spending time with his family and friends.

His grandkids were his pride and joy. Doug loved watching Paisly dance, always telling her she was the prettiest dancer, talking sports with and watching Henry play football and baseball, braving the cold for Corbin and Finn's hockey games, and was excited to begin watching Jude and Ayla in any activities they chose. He was in the business of spoiling them. He loved taking them to the concession stand at games, making sure they were able to go on ATV rides, taking them for ice cream, lighting sparklers with them in the driveway and, of course, teaching them how to drive the boat.

Doug was a well of knowledge, wisdom, and advice for his friends and family. He has helped many friends by providing business, financial, and general life advice to those that asked, and even those that didn't. He had a great sense of humor, a quick wit, and was often joking and laughing with friends and family.

Doug is survived by his wife, Jane; mother, Olive Kading; sons: Benjamin Kading (Lacy) and Jonathan Kading (Jessica); grandchildren: Paisly, Henry, Corbin, Finn, Jude and Ayla; siblings: Steve Kading (Debbie) and Lynn Kading (Sandye). He is welcomed into heaven by his father, Robert Kading; brother, James Kading; father-in-law, Joseph Bowar; brother-in-law, Dale Bowar; and grandson, Charlie Kading.

Friends and family are invited to a Vigil Service on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church. Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. A funeral service will follow on Friday, January 13, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with a meal immediately following the service. Burial at Mt. Calvary Cemetery will be held privately for his family.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions be made to Abbott House or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Please visit the online memorial for Doug at www.OsheimSchmidt.com.