RAPID CITY | Douglas E. Vallis, 71, died Sept. 15, 2021.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m., on Monday, Sept. 20, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church.

Inurnment will be in Elm Springs Cemetery.