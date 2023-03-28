RAPID CITY - Douglas Gordon Christenson, 73, of Denver, Colorado, formerly of Rapid City, passed away on November 24, 2022.

Doug was the first born of Virginia and Gordon Christenson, on May 3, 1949. Doug helped care for his brothers, and step brothers while growing up in North Dakota and Minnesota. Doug graduated from Coon Rapids High School in Minnesota.

In high school, Doug met Bonnie Moore. They married and had a daughter Carrie. While working with juvenile corrections, Doug met and married Bobbie Moen. They went on to have three children. Joshua, Jennifer and Nicholas.

Doug spent the majority of his career working with kids, and retired from food and restaurant management. Doug loved spending time with his family and friends, eating good food, watching Minnesota sports teams, and sharing humorous stories while making great memories.

Doug was preceded in death by his father Gordon Christenson, mother Virginia White, and step father Gale White, and brother Scott Christenson. He is survived by Bobbie Edwards, and children: Carrie Christenson, Josh Christenson, Jen Christenson (Austin Thompson) and Nick Christenson; grandsons: Tyler Christenson, and Keegan Christenson; and brothers Terry Christenson, Mark Christenson, and Kelly Christenson.

A family and friends memorial will be held at Deerfield Reservoir in the Black Hills at a later date.

Thank you, Douglas for being a great father, friend and leader in life. You are missed, and never forgotten.