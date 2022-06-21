CARTHAGE, MO - Douglas Merle Krause, 69, Carthage, Missouri, and formerly Belle Fourche SD, passed away January 25, 2022 at the Cox South Medical Center, Springfield, Missouri.
A memorial service will be held 10:00 am Monday, June 27, 2022 at the United Methodist Church in Belle Fourche. Inurnment will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis. There will be no visitation. Military Honors will be provided by the Belle Fourche Veterans Honor Guard. Arrangements are with Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche.
Doug's funeral will be broadcasted live online from his obituary page, located on the funeral home's website: www.LeveringtonFH.com.