RAPID CITY | Douglas Wilson died unexpectedly on January 11, 2022. Doug was born on November 14, 1964 in Greeley, CO, to Edna (Gross) and Archie Wilson.

Doug moved to Rapid City in 2002. In 2003 Doug and Jill Pengra were married and made their home in Rapid City near family and over the years, accumulated a household of dogs. Doug became a member the West Side Safeway family in 2005, until his death. He was a dedicated and loyal employee.

Doug loved life, his family, his dogs and the Minnesota Vikings. He was generous and kind, non-judgmental and faithful to everyone he befriended. He gently and unpretentiously gave his time, talent, and energy to others. He will be remembered for his smile, his laugh and a caramel macchiato. Doug was a proud member of the Red Lake Band of Chippewa.

Doug is survived by his wife, Jill; his dogs, Girlie, Peanut and Kansas; two daughters, LeAnn and Jessica and five grandchildren, his sister, Brenda (Guy) Meiron and their sons, Andy (Nicki), Trenton and Austin; sister, Stacey Kuczaj and daughter, Shabri, Jada and Vivian Wilson, mother and father-in-law, Rilda (Pengra) and Ken Ketchum; brothers-in-law, Mark (Heidi), Bruce, and Drew (Kerri) Pengra; nephew, Forrest; nieces, Laurel, Brittany, Brooke and Molly, and many great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Russell and Delbert.

In honor of a true football fan, please feel free to represent your team at Doug's funeral.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 19th from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be on Thursday, January 20th at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Fairburn Cemetery in Fairburn, South Dakota.