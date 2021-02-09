RAPID CITY | Dr. Alan Kelts (Keith Alan Kelts), 78, passed away Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 at home surrounded by his family.

Al was born Feb. 16,1942, in Norwich, NY. He was the only male child of Keith and Gladys Kelts. Upon completing his MD/PhD, he was the founder of Black Hills Neurology, rehabilitation, and the sleep health center in Rapid City. He provided care for children and adults suffering from neurological and neuromuscular diseases for over 30 years. Al brought in a variety of neurological services by expanding the program for neuro-diagnostics and sleep medicine in the Black Hills. He was also instrumental in bringing LifeScape Specialty Children's Hospital from Sioux Falls to Rapid City. Al has many other accomplishments within the medical community as well.

Survivors include his wife, Sally of Rapid City; sons, Dr. Eric Kelts (Dr. Elizabeth), Major Dr. Gregory Kelts (Erin), Dr. Andrew Kelts (Dr. Kay); daughter, Amanda Raddatz (Rick); stepson John Walter (Angie) as well as numerous grandchildren and one great-grandchild; sisters Nancy Rice (Mary Lee Miller) and Shari Kelts.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Gail Gibson (Joseph), stepdaughter Michelle Colbath, and grandson Jason Walter.