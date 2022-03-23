NEWBURGH, IN - Dr. Charles Sommers, 87, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022 at Deaconess Gateway Hospital.

He was born September 6, 1934, to Ted and Gen Sommers of Rock Falls, Ill. Growing up he was active in sports, especially football. He was a U.S. Army veteran, and a graduate of Asbury Seminary in Wilmore, Ky., Garrett Seminary in Chicago, and received his doctorate in ministry from seminary in Sioux Falls, S.D. He married Linda Gentry on August 29, 1959.

He spent 14 years as a United Methodist pastor in Iowa and then trained to become a hospital chaplain.

He and his family then moved to Sioux Falls where he began a chaplaincy program he led for 25 years. After retirement he assisted with the chaplain program at the U.S. Veterans Hospital in Sioux Falls and after moving to Newburgh became a calling pastor for Newburgh United Methodist Church.

He was an outdoorsman who loved fishing, especially in the Black Hills of South Dakota. He later became an expert at fly tying, creating thousands of them. He loved reading and music and was known for his dry wit. He was someone who noticed people and made new friends wherever he went.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Steven of Atlanta, and grandchildren Sydney, Theodore, Gentry and Winston; Nathan (Marianthi) of Winter Park, FL, and grandsons Justin, Cameron and Nathan; and David (Kim) of Sioux Falls, and stepgrandchildren Kallyn and Dalton.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 Monday at Newburgh United Methodist Church, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until service time.

Friends unable to attend may send a condolence to the family at www.KoehlerFuneralHome.com.