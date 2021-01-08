Dr. Clarence Herbrandson

BOZEMAN, Mont. | Dr. Clarence Roger Herbrandson, 84, died May 9, 2020, in Bozeman, following a two-year battle with cancer.

Roger was born Oct. 9, 1935, in Spink, SD, the son of Clarence and Aleta (Newell) Herbrandson. His early years were in Alcester and rural Lincoln County and he graduated from Alcester High School. He earned a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine from Colorado State University in 1959, and was initiated into Phi Kappa Phi National Honorary Society in recognition of the highest scholastic achievement. In 1964, he received the Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Minnesota and was certified as a Diplomate of the American Board of Family Medicine. He was honorably discharged as a USAF Major in 1971.

As a General Practitioner, Roger was in Vermillion, SD, from 1966 to 1976, and was also on the faculty of the University of SD. Dr. Gene Numsen, who had been his classmate in pre-med at USD, recently recalled, "I visited Roger one time in the early or mid-1970s. He was practicing in Vermillion at that time and I traveled out of Vermillion to visit him on a farm where he was driving a tractor and doing fieldwork for a patient who was unable to work due to a recent heart attack." Family medicine took Roger to several locations including Spearfish, SD, Greybull, WY, and a later affiliation with the Baylor College of Medicine in Texas.