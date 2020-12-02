RAPID CITY | On Nov. 28, 2020, Dr. David Boyer died after an 11-year struggle with Parkinson's Disease. His wife of nearly 54 years, Mary Boyer (Olson), was by his side.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Boyer; his two sisters, Cathy LoPresti and Betsy Puls; three children, Penny, John, and Sarah; and seven grandchildren. However, David and Mary count many others amongst their immediate family — Donalee, Wendy, and Bob. He was predeceased by both his parents David Walter Boyer Sr. and Frances Pannill Taylor Boyer; his brother-in-law, Peter LoPresti; and two granddaughters, Beatrice and Anne.
Born on June 15, 1941 in Pueblo, CO, David was the second of three children. After completing his B.A. in political science from the University of Colorado in 1963, he served in the Marine Reserves until he was accepted to medical school, first, at the University of South Dakota and later the Weill Cornell Medical College in Manhattan, NY, from which he graduated. After choosing to specialize in orthopedics, he completed his residency at the University of Iowa in Iowa City in 1974.
In June of 1972, David and Mary were in Colorado visiting family when they got word of the flood. Mary's brother, attorney Jim Olson, lived and practiced right on the creek. David knew that most of the orthopedists in Rapid were out of town and decided to offer help. After hitchhiking on a water truck from Wall, he spent the next three weeks shoveling mud and working in the emergency room. Two years later, at the end of his residency, he joined Dr. Conrad Blunck in orthopedic practice in Rapid City. Shortly after this, he started Black Hills Orthopedics and was joined by Dr. James Kullbom. This grew into Black Hills Orthopedic and Spine Center which now has more than 20 physicians working in multiple specialties.
After three failed attempts to retire, he was successful in 2011. Going back to his roots, he spent more time in his beloved Wet Mountain Valley outside the town of Westcliffe, CO, talking cows, grass, and ranches.
Services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts to the Rapid City YMCA and the Rapid City Club for Boys.
Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
