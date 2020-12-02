RAPID CITY | On Nov. 28, 2020, Dr. David Boyer died after an 11-year struggle with Parkinson's Disease. His wife of nearly 54 years, Mary Boyer (Olson), was by his side.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Boyer; his two sisters, Cathy LoPresti and Betsy Puls; three children, Penny, John, and Sarah; and seven grandchildren. However, David and Mary count many others amongst their immediate family — Donalee, Wendy, and Bob. He was predeceased by both his parents David Walter Boyer Sr. and Frances Pannill Taylor Boyer; his brother-in-law, Peter LoPresti; and two granddaughters, Beatrice and Anne.

Born on June 15, 1941 in Pueblo, CO, David was the second of three children. After completing his B.A. in political science from the University of Colorado in 1963, he served in the Marine Reserves until he was accepted to medical school, first, at the University of South Dakota and later the Weill Cornell Medical College in Manhattan, NY, from which he graduated. After choosing to specialize in orthopedics, he completed his residency at the University of Iowa in Iowa City in 1974.