JEFFERSON | On Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, Dr. Eric C. Grimm, loving husband, father, and world-renowned scientist, passed away suddenly at the age of 69. Eric was born on August 20, 1951 in Cincinnati, OH. He grew up in Rapid City, SD, exploring the geology and plant life of the Black Hills. He was fascinated with science, and was an insatiable reader. He became an Eagle Scout and loved earning merit badges. In 1971 he organized a group that successfully thwarted an attempt to build a gondola from Sylvan Lake to the top of Black Elk (Harney) Peak.

Eric received his Ph.D. in Ecology from the University of Minnesota in 1981. On June 21, 1980, he married Jane Anne Allard. They had one daughter, Maria.

In 1988, he moved to Springfield, IL and began his career at the Illinois State Museum as the Curator of Botany, rising to become the Director of Sciences in 2013. He helped lead the Landscape History Program, which contributed to the understanding of long-term changes in climate, landforms, ecosystems, and human-environment interactions and was the basis for the Museum's Natural History Hall.