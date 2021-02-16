RAPID CITY | Dr. James J. Papike, husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend, the foundation of our family, passed away peacefully at Monument Hospital on Dec. 21, 2020, a date aligning with the Winter Solstice and the appearance of the Christmas Star. In passing he was reunited with his true love Pauline who preceded him in death by 42 hours.

Jim was born in Eveleth, MN, to Joe and Sistene Papike. He grew up with two sisters, Sharon and Pattie. He attended Eveleth High School where he was a standout student and athlete, particularly ice hockey. Jim loved to tell stories of his little Eveleth teams whipping the boys from the big city down south because the Iron Range had outdoor ice longer, and thus a longer season, than “balmy” Minneapolis. In high school Jim met Pauline who would be his wife and life partner for 62 years.