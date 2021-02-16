RAPID CITY | Dr. James J. Papike, husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend, the foundation of our family, passed away peacefully at Monument Hospital on Dec. 21, 2020, a date aligning with the Winter Solstice and the appearance of the Christmas Star. In passing he was reunited with his true love Pauline who preceded him in death by 42 hours.
Jim was born in Eveleth, MN, to Joe and Sistene Papike. He grew up with two sisters, Sharon and Pattie. He attended Eveleth High School where he was a standout student and athlete, particularly ice hockey. Jim loved to tell stories of his little Eveleth teams whipping the boys from the big city down south because the Iron Range had outdoor ice longer, and thus a longer season, than “balmy” Minneapolis. In high school Jim met Pauline who would be his wife and life partner for 62 years.
After high school he completed his bachelor's degree in Geological Engineering at the South Dakota School of Mines. He then returned to Minnesota, where he received his doctorate in Geology from the University of Minnesota. A natural leader, Jim would go on to be a major presence at six institutions. He was Director of the Institute for the Study of Mineral Deposits at the School of Mines, and later the Institute of Meteoritics at the University of New Mexico. Jim contributed to many advancements in the study of space materials, including the Earth's Moon and Mars. He was honored to consult with NASA and the Jet Propulsion Lab on many projects.
Jim was an avid Catholic and instilled in his children the importance of religion. He spent summers traveling across the country with his family. He loved camping, fishing, hunting, hiking and exploring. When at home he loved barbeques by the swimming pool. Family trips included many summers spent at Cape Hatteras. The family had many adventures traveling the country in Jim's Ford pickup, “Wild Turkey.”
Jim and Pauline spent the last 30 years in Albuquerque where he continued his teaching and research at University of New Mexico.
Jim was a die-hard fan of the Chicago Black Hawks. His father Joe played for the Black Hawks in the 1940s and this made Jim very proud. Most recently Jim and Pauline spent time traveling to hockey games with their daughters and even had the opportunity of meeting the Black Hawk players.
“The stars don't look bigger, but they do look brighter.” Space Shuttle Astronaut Sally Ride on the view from space.