 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dr. James "Jim" Arthur Kunz

  • Updated

RAPID CITY | Dr. James "Jim" Arthur Kunz, died Monday, November 29, 2021.

A Celebration of Jim's Life will be held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Minerva's from 2:00 to 5:00 pm.

Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Argentina battles to contain Patagonia wildfires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News