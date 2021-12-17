RAPID CITY | Dr. James "Jim" Arthur Kunz passed away on November 29, 2021. He was born January 4, 1931 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Arthur and Edna Kunz, and was the youngest of three sons.

Jim married Marjorie Haskell in 1949 and they had five children: Richard Kunz (deceased), Susan Watters, Katherine Koschmeder, Nance Endsley, and James B. Kunz.

Jim is an alumnus of the University of Minnesota Medical School.

Jim moved his family to the Black Hills of South Dakota in 1966 and began a successful medical practice with Radiology Associates. He took pride in both his work and his association with the people of Rapid City. He enjoyed the Hills and all they had to offer.

Jim married Ellen Kelley in 1975. Ellen had four boys from a previous marriage: Thomas, Timothy, Terrance, and Todd Kelley.

With all the ups and downs that come with a new union, Jim was always a center of patience and understanding.

Jim retired from his practice in 2002 at the age of 71. He and Ellen were able to travel and saw many places around the world.

When Jim passed away, he was 91 years old. He is missed by all his family and friends.

Celebration of Jim's Life to be held on January 4, 2022 at Minerva's from 2:00 to 5:00 pm.

Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.