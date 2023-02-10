Dr. James (Jim) Hess made a lasting impact on his profession and a left a powerful legacy in his community. During his lifetime, he was able to build a secure lifestyle and strong financial base for himself and others, but his life had a far more humble beginning.

Jim was born in Belle Fourche, SD in March of 1951 to a struggling single mother looking for direction and purpose. She met someone to build a life with and married his stepfather, Donald Hess, in 1953. After their marriage, they moved to Ponca City, Oklahoma and raised Jim and four more siblings in this community where he graduated high school in 1969.

While he enjoyed his time in Oklahoma, he spent a great portion of his life living in SD with his grandparents Lois and Christie Watts and his aunt and uncle Al and Marie Shaw. This part of his family had a significant impact on his development as he grew into a young man. So, when Christie shot and killed his biological father, it took a heavy toll on his life. He was left uncertain of how to proceed and it was a conversation with his grandfather from prison that gave him a purpose to complete his education that would assist him later in life. Jim had enrolled at Oklahoma State University in the fall of 1969 and then completed a degree in psychology, followed by a master's degree, and ultimately completed a doctoral degree in counseling psychology in 1977.

Education was an important part of Jim's life and his love of SD brought him back there. In 1977 he accepted his first teaching position within the psychology department at Northern State University in Aberdeen. During his 4 years in Aberdeen, he worked as both university faculty and as a therapist with Lutheran Social Services. While he enjoyed his time there, he knew he needed to return to his beloved Black Hills. So, in 1981 he packed up and moved to Spearfish where he began building his dream home, started a private counseling practice, became the CEO of Minitman Corporation, was the entrepreneur behind several successful businesses with the support of Tom and Doris Deis and others, and a had a long and successful teaching career at Black Hills State University where he ultimately became Chair of School of Behavioral Sciences. Part of his legacy was the development of the Lois Watts' scholarship and the Make a Difference Foundation which provided financial support for many students with the expectation they find ways to give back to the community.

When not working, Jim could be found hoping his Okie State would beat OU, crusin' in his '34 Ford, golfing throughout the Hills, fishing with family and friends, camping in the Hills, spending holidays with his large family, and generally "tinkering" in his workshop. There was usually music playing loudly and whatever music was playing was certainly from the 60's as he always said good music stopped at 1970.

Family was always important to Jim. The love he felt for his daughter Stacey always brought a smile to his face and their relationship was so unique. She gave him a son in the form of her husband Mike Holzer and together they gave Jim two wonderful grandsons. He loved spending time with Zachary and Alex and summers would be filled with both work and play when they came to Spearfish and usually included competitive fishing. His love and immense pride in them was apparent when he talked about them to others. The family circle was complete.

When Jim passed away on February 9, 2023 after a lengthy illness, music had to have been playing and it would be his theme song "Please Don't Let Me be Misunderstood." In lieu of cards or flowers, Jim and his family ask others to continue his legacy of giving by making a donation to the Make a Difference Foundation at Black Hills State University or any other organization within your community.

Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com