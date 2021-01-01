Dr. Jerome Eckrich Jr.

In 1963, their eight children in tow, Jerry and Helen moved to Aberdeen, where Dr. Eckrich Jr. began his 55-year urology practice. He doctored thousands of patients, many of whom are now reading this obituary. Dr. Eckrich's professional career included an extensive involvement in organized medicine. His leadership positions included President of the South Dakota Medical Association, President of the South Dakota Chapter of the American College of Surgeons and South Dakota's Representative to the American Medical Association. He served for many years as Chief of Staff and Chief of Surgery at both St. Luke's and Midland Hospitals.

Jerry often said that if he couldn't be a physician, then he would be an airline pilot. He loved to fly. Propelled perhaps to defy gravity, or speed, or the science and satisfaction of navigating to nail a runway in the fog, or the streamlined beauty of an aircraft, Jerry flew thousands of hours in hundreds of planes. He soloed at age 16 and obtained his private pilot's license at age 17. Eventually Jerry obtained seaplane, instrument, commercial, and multi-engine ratings. At age 49, he earned his Air Transport Rating which qualified him to fly commercial airliners.