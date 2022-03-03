Dr. Joseph Heinze (DDS MS)

RAPID CITY, SD - Dr. Joseph (Joey) Heinze, 61 passed away in Rapid City, SD hospital from Covid complications. Joseph was born and raised in Minot, ND graduating from Minot High School in 1979. He earned his bachelor's degree in Mathematics fromMinot State University in 1984 and his DDS from the University of Minnesota in 1989. After a surgery internship at St. Agnes Hospital in Baltimore, MD and anAnesthesia internship at Illinois Masonic Medical Center in Chicago, IL; he received his license to practice dentistry in South Dakota in 1991.

Dr. Heinze's years of dental experience include time in private practice and as An active duty officer in federal dental services. He left the US Air Force as aLieutenant Colonel to start his specialty training in periodontal surgery at theUniversity of Oklahoma. After graduation, he spent time in a large group practiceIn Wisconsin before starting his own practice, Dental & Implant Care in Rapid City.

Joseph enjoyed the outdoors and loved the sunshine. Material things were notImportant. He showed a compassion for his patients by sometimes trading hisWork for whatever they had to offer, maybe a painting, a statue or even a goodSteak. He often said he couldn't operate his office without his good friend andBusiness partner, Mr. Joseph Feild.

Survived by his father, Robert Heinze; brothers, Douglas and David, all of Minot, ND; sister Marianne ( Stan) Vangsness of rural Berthold, ND. Twin sister Joan ( Dean) Henne of rural Minot, ND. Nephews Myles (Erica) Henne & Paul Henne; nieces: Lindsey & Laura Vangsness Great niece Madison Henne.Preceded in death by his Mother Laura Heinze and sister Susanna Praska.

A June graveside service is planned at Rosehill Cemetery in Minot.