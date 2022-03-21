RAPID CITY - Dr. Julie Todd Raymond, MD of Rapid City, SD - beloved wife, mother, sister, daughter, friend, mentor and community member passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at the age of 57. She was devoted to her family, friends, and patients and will be very sadly missed by all who loved her.

Julie was born in Olean, NY April 13, 1964, the youngest child of John G. and Patricia J. (Kelsey) Todd. She grew up with her family in Eldred, PA and graduated from Otto-Eldred High School in 1982.

Julie married her husband, Louis Raymond, in July 1994 and moved to Rapid City, SD where she served as a general surgeon at Ellsworth Air Force Base. Julie was the proud and devoted mother to William (2000), Bridget (2005), and Sophia (2007); her cell phone moniker was Mother Goose. She was actively engaged in her children's activities including tennis, soccer, and music.

She is the sister of Mary Jane Eckel (Tim), John Todd, Jr. (Pam), Amy Wojcik (Thaddeus), and William Todd (Mary). She was the devoted aunt of many nieces and nephews and relished in their many accomplishments. Her passions in life included her children, her extended family, sailing, skiing, traveling, sewing and quilting, as well as supporting her patients' well-being. Julie lived in Rapid City, SD for the past 28 years and was an active supporter of many civic and community ventures.

Dr. Julie Todd Raymond specialized in breast surgery, focusing on providing comprehensive care to her patients. Her clinic was dedicated primarily to breast conditions, and she created BeYOUtiful Bratique (boutique) which provided tailored solutions to help restore the physical confidence of breast cancer survivors. She practiced breast and general surgery at the Rapid City Medical Center, LLP (since 2016). She served as Associate Clinical Professor of Surgery at the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine, and mentored many physicians over the years. Julie was a general surgeon at South Dakota Regional Health (2006-2016), a general surgeon at Rapid City Medical Center, LLP (1997-2006), and a staff surgeon for the United States Air Force (1994-1997).

Dr. Julie Raymond completed medical school at Hahnemann Hospital in Philadelphia, PA (1985-89) and was awarded her Doctorate of Medicine (M.D) in 1989. From 1989-1994, she completed her General Surgery Residence program at Hahnemann Hospital. Following her residency, she was stationed at Ellsworth Air Force base in South Dakota in 1994, and her husband, Louis, began his own medical practice in the community. Prior to completing medical school, she studied at Gannon University (1982-85), and completed her Bachelor of Health Sciences specializing in Biophysics in 1985. Dr. Raymond had been the Director of the Monument Health Breast Care Center since July 2019, was a member of the American Society of Breast Surgeons, a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, and a member of the Rapid City Regional Physician's Group.

Private family services will be conducted on March 23, 2022, at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church. A social gathering in honor of Julie will be held at Arrowhead Country Club from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Cancer Care Institute at Monument Health.

