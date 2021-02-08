Dr. Keith A. 'Al' Kelts

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, followed by a Wake service at 7 p.m.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13, at the First Congregational Church. Seating is limited to 70 people with masks, so a livestream of his service will be on the Osheim & Schmidt website.