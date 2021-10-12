KANSAS CITY, Mo. | Dr. L.M. Magruder of Nevada, Missouri passed away on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at St. Luke's Hospital in Kansas City. He was born on March 18, 1940 in Lentner, Missouri to Charles F. and Jewell M. Magruder. At age 3, his parents and family moved to Kirksville, Missouri, where he attended grade school. He then lived in Shelbina, Missouri with his Aunt Dora Mae and Uncle Harold and graduated from high school in 1958. Dr. Magruder attended Truman State University and graduated in 1962 with a Bachelor of Science teaching degree in Science and Chemistry. At that time, he was also a member of the Blue Key National Honor Society. He entered medical school the following fall at the University of Missouri School of Medicine and graduated in 1966.

Upon graduation from the University of Missouri School of Medicine, he received the Family Practice Award for the most outstanding student in Family Practice Medicine. He served his internship at Broadlawn's Polk County Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa from 1966-1969. After, he enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base in Rapid City, South Dakota for two years. He was a member of the Strategic Air Command support group and participated in medical care for B52 bomber pilots and their families during the Vietnam War. He then practiced medicine in Chadron, Nebraska from 1969 until 1973. On August 7, 1973, he married his wife, Janice, and together they raised two daughters, Julie and Christy. He joined Nevada Medical Clinic that same year where he finished his career in 2003.