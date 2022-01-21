Dr. Raymond George Burnett

RAPID CITY | The man who brought joy to so many families when he delivered over 10,000 babies into the world passed away on January 18, 2022. Raymond George Burnett lived his 85 years to the fullest. He was a passionate man who loved everything he did, from medicine to cars to photography, technology, music and art. Ray loved his family most of all. He was a man with a great sense of humor and boundless generosity who truly fed the hungry and healed the sick.

Ray was born on October 9, 1936. In 1958, Ray married Frances Joyce Plonka and their marriage was blessed by three children, Wendy, Frances and Raymond. In 1985, he married Mary Barrett in Rapid City. As an only child, Ray loved Mary's eight siblings and delighted in learning all about farming, especially the hands-on lessons. He was a romantic at heart, and they spent 37 wonderful years traveling, making a home, and enjoying their children and grandchildren. The laughter and joy he shared will be remembered by everyone who met him, even if only for a few moments.

Ray graduated from Northwestern University in Evanston, IL, with a BA and Departmental Honors in Biology, where he published eight scientific papers concerning genetics. Ray attended medical school at the University of Illinois, with an OB/Gyn residency at the University of Iowa. He proudly served at Ellsworth Air Force Base as an OB/Gyn physician. Dr. Burnett began practicing in 1968. He donated his time to the free birth control clinic at the Mother Butler Center, the Sioux San Obstetrics and Gynecology clinic, and the South Dakota University Medical School as a Clinical Professor.

Dr. Burnett loved practicing medicine in Rapid City and lectured throughout the Midwest on various medical topics. He started the first free-standing outpatient surgery center in South Dakota in 1978, "SurgiClinic," and served as its medical director until it fused with Regional Same Day Surgery in 2002. Dr. Burnett brought the first CO2 laser into an operating room in South Dakota. He also performed laparoscopy (band-aid surgery) for the first time in Rapid City.

Dr. Burnett invented the exposure meter for electron microscopes, utilized by many universities for a number of years, and is published in several textbooks. His book, "Menopause, All Your Questions Answered" was published nationally in 1987. He was a member of the American Medical Association, American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG), Chairman of the 6th District of ACOG (1989-1995), American Association of Colposcopists and Colpomicroscopists, SDSMA Commission on Legislation (1981-1989), Board of Directors of Same Day Surgery, Board of Directors of Rapid City Regional Hospital, Medical Director of Rapid City State Health Department Family Planning Center, and SD Task Force to address access to prenatal care issues.

Ray will be remembered fondly by his beloved wife Mary, his daughters: Wendy (H Jay) Knipple, Frances (Tim) Becker; son, Ray (Tami) Burnett; stepdaughters: Tanya Stanislav, Kris (Donn) Kinzle; stepson, Jeff Barrett; adopted family, Chris and Susan Jaeger; his 24 wonderful grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and Mary's siblings.

He was preceded in death by his parents: George Burnett and Blanche Burnett and his first wife Frances Joyce Plonka Burnett, mother of his children.

If he could give advice to those he left behind, Ray would say "Seize the day with both hands, and don't be afraid to get your hands dirty!"

A memorial visitation will be held for Ray at Arrowhead Country Club on Monday, January 24th from 5-7 PM. His Celebration of Life ceremony will be at Calvary Lutheran Church on Tuesday, January 25th at 11:30 AM. Masks are encouraged.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ray's name can be made to the following organizations: Meals on Wheels Western South Dakota, Westhills Village Foundation, and Calvary Lutheran Church Endowment.

