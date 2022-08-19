SIOUX FALLS - Dr. Richard I. Porter, US Army Veteran of Sioux Falls, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Colonel Porter affectionately known as Rip, Doc, or No Slack Quack was born September 12, 1936 in Mitchell, SD. Colonel Porter's career included practicing Family/Internal Medicine at the Yankton Clinic and Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton, SD, Fort Meade Veterans Medical Center Ft. Meade, SD, VA Primary Care Clinic, Rapid City, SD, and the Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS), Sioux Falls, SD.