Dr. Richard I. Porter

Dr. Richard I. Porter

SIOUX FALLS - Dr. Richard I. Porter, US Army Veteran of Sioux Falls, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Colonel Porter affectionately known as Rip, Doc, or No Slack Quack was born September 12, 1936 in Mitchell, SD. Colonel Porter's career included practicing Family/Internal Medicine at the Yankton Clinic and Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton, SD, Fort Meade Veterans Medical Center Ft. Meade, SD, VA Primary Care Clinic, Rapid City, SD, and the Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS), Sioux Falls, SD.

Inurnment with Military Honors will be held 1:00 pm on Friday, August 26, 2022 in the Rotunda at Black Hills National Cemetery, 20901 Pleasant Valley Dr, Sturgis, SD 57785.

