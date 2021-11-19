RAPID CITY | Dr. Richard J. Gowen, age 86, died on November 12, 2021 of natural causes at home surrounded by family.

Dick was born in New Brunswick, New Jersey on July 6, 1935. That is where he met his wife, Nancy. They were married on December 28, 1955. They have five children, 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Dick did many amazing things in his life, and he was very busy, but he always had time for his family.

Dick had a long career in Academia, but he really came alive when asked about a project involving technology. He was always on the lookout for the latest gadget. He saw the possibilities of engineering and technology and it fascinated him. It is said that we are born in the time we are meant to be in. Dick Gowen was definitely a man of his time.

Dick graduated from Rutgers University in 1957 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He earned his M.S. in Electrical Engineering in 1959, and the first-in-the-nation Biomedical Engineering Ph.D. in 1962, from Iowa State University. After this, Dick began his career in academia at the United States Air Force Academy as an instructor in the electrical engineering department. During his time at the Academy, he was part of a research team seeking to understand the effect of weightlessness on the cardiovascular system for the Apollo and Skylab programs. Dick retired from the Air Force in 1977, at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

Dick's next academic post was at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology as Vice-President and Dean of Engineering. He held that post until 1984, when he was appointed President of Dakota State University. Dick laid the groundwork that has allowed DSU to become the school it is today.

In 1987, he returned to his beloved School of Mines as President. He held that position until his retirement in 2003. During his tenure, he guided the development of new engineering programs and an expansion of graduate research. His greatest pride was developing the award-winning, nationally-recognized Center for Advanced Manufacturing and Production which enhances the capabilities of students to create technological companies in South Dakota. At SDSMT, Dick actively promoted Native American involvement in the sciences and worked to improve South Dakota's retention of state-educated individuals. Dr. Gowen created an era of progress and improvement at Mines, and many students and faculty still benefit from his work.

Not one to sit still for long in retirement, Dick was appointed to the South Dakota Board of Education. In 2003, Governor Rounds appointed Dick as the Executive Director of the Homestake Conversion Project. He coordinated the conversion of the Homestake Gold Mine into the Sanford Underground Research Facility. He also served as President and CEO of Dakota Power which was established to develop lightweight electric drive systems for military and civilian use.

Dick's engineering influence reached beyond academia. He was a long-standing member of the international electrical engineering organization IEEE, the world's largest technology association with over 400,000 members in 160 countries. He was elected the IEEE Centennial President in 1984. During that year they traveled to lead many centennial celebrations around the world. Dick and Nancy established Excellence in Computer Programming and in 2017, organized numerous volunteers to help Rapid City and the Black Hills region host the International Collegiate Programming Contest that brought together college students from around the world. Dick was inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame in 2012. In 2014 he was part of the group that brought the Dignity Statue to the banks of the Missouri River.

In 1991, Dick and Nancy began a renovation of their home that lasted until his daughter's wedding day in 1994. He loved his house and it became a popular destination for gatherings. He loved having his family at the house and never let a waffle breakfast pass without a scoop of ice cream added on top. Dick delighted in Christmastime, and his red Christmas tree is visible from I-90 (if you know where to look), standing proud and crimson in the window of his beautiful home. The ornaments are storied and beloved, and the tree is a monument to years of loving holidays at the Gowen home.

Dr. Gowen was very active in the community. He was an executive board member of the Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation. He and Nancy supported the Rapid City Public Library Foundation, Mount Rushmore Society, Nostalgia Night Film Series, McGillycuddy House, Rotary and the arts in Rapid City. He was also an active member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cathedral and an active supporter of the Rapid City Catholic School System.

Dick always saw opportunities where others saw impossibilities. He described challenging problems as (opportunities to excel). He was blessed to work with talented people who helped him turn dreams into realities. He equally enjoyed working on projects at his house; traveling with Nancy; and working on projects with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He inspired an attitude of excellence and passion in all those that had the pleasure of knowing him. He faced every challenge with a smile and a wrench, and until the end he was a staunch supporter and advisor to his loved ones.

Grateful for sharing his life is his wife of 65 years Nancy, son Jeff (Patti) Gowen of Fayetteville, NC, daughters Cindy (Robb) Schlimgen of Rapid City, Betsy (Norman) Kluksdahl of Dickinson, TX, Susan (Greg) Oleson of Rapid City, and Kerry (James) Larson of Edina, Minnesota; 11 grandchildren; Bobby and Bryan Gowen, Eric and Matthew Schlimgen, Abraham, Benjamin, and Jessica Kluksdahl, Parker and Ethan Oleson, Jakob and Aiden Larson. Three great-grandchildren; Brittney, Katlyn and Brandon Gowen. He is also survived by his brother Gerald Gowen, Jamesburg, NJ, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Tommy, and sister Jeannie.

The family will be establishing an Engineering Scholarship at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.

The family is requesting masks be worn at the visitation and the funeral.

Visitation will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, November 22, at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help with a Christian Wake Service at 6:30 p.m.

Christian Funeral Mass will be offered at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 23, at the Church with Fr. Brian Christensen presiding.

Private burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

