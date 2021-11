RAPID CITY | Dr. Richard J. Gowen, 86, died Friday, November 12, 2021.

He served in the US Air Force.

Visitation will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, November 22, at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help with a Christian Wake Service at 6:30 p.m.

Christian Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at the Church.

Private Burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.